Bars and bowling alleys can reopen Friday, sports and summer school to follow

**video is no longer live

UPDATE: May 18, 2020, 3:19 p.m.

Tattoo shops and massage parlors can open May 18, 2020.

AUSTIN(KFDX/KJTL) — In a press conference, Monday afternoon Governor Greg Abbott announced he would begin Phase II of his opening plan. Businesses that can be open in Texas are as follows.

1️⃣ Starting Monday, May 18, childcare services can open.

2️⃣ Starting Friday, May 22, bars, wine tasting rooms, craft breweries, and bowling alleys can open at 25% capacity.

3️⃣ Starting Friday, restaurants can open to 50% capacity.

4️⃣ Starting May 31, youth sports and all summer camps and daytime and overnight camps can open. Pro sports like golf, soccer, baseball, softball, tennis, basketball can also without in-person fans.

5️⃣ Starting June 1, school districts can provide summer school

As Texas moves into Phase II, Governor Abbott said the safest strategy for seniors is to stay at home when possible.