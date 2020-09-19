Bars continue to apply for redesignation as restaurants as pandemic continues

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With no end to the pandemic insight, bars continue to apply for redesignation as restaurants so they can open their doors.

To the delight of loyal customers, that’s what Iron Horse Pub has done from downtown Wichita Falls.

Now that they’ve been approved, they are hard at work preparing to open their doors on Monday.

“It’s just going to be overwhelming for me, and for Danny and the staff also, and everybody associated with the music industry again,” Iron Horse Pub co-owner John Dickenson said.

After months and months of waiting, the Iron Horse Pub, is ready for the return of customers.

Recently approved for a food and beverage designation, Iron Horse Pub will team up with some local restaurants to get their doors back open with some obvious changes.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Dickenson said. “We’ve always wanted to have food maybe talk to them about items that we’ve always thought about and see if they can prepare it for us.”

Scratch will provide sandwiches and more, Gypsy and Karat menus will also be available, Iron Horse Pub is even planning on keeping other items and snacks handy.

Dickenson doesn’t quite agree with Gov. Greg Abbott’s take on bars being “breeding grounds for the virus,” and said it’s up to owners to handle this time responsibly.

“That may be, it depends on how you operate the bar, how they interact that will limit the possibility of spreading the virus,” Dickenson said.

Dickenson adding they’ve lost around $300-400,000 with the pub and music venue being closed, and he said the reopening will not only be big for them but all of the local music industry.

“The music and the Iron Horse Pub to me is a part of the community and serves so many purposes,” Dickenson said. “We hope to get right back into that as soon as possible and continue our thoughts as far as music and keep pushing forward.”

Pushing forward through every obstacle since 2000 even when unprecedented obstacles arise.

“We’re more than elated about it, you know, very special,” Dickenson said. “We never knew when we started if we were going to last that long.”

As the pub celebrates two decades in Wichita Falls this week, they’re spending it preparing for the real celebration they plan on having when opened back up next week.

Iron Horse Pub officially opens back up Monday and will be open Monday through Thursday from 3–10 p.m. then on Fridays and Saturdays from 3 p.m.–2 a.m.