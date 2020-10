WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — During a press conference on Friday Judge Woody Gossom made a decision on the status of bars re-opening in Wichita Co. amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Gossom announced that bars will remain closed in Wichita Co.

On October 10 Gov. Greg Abbott announced that bars in Texas could reopen per Gov. Greg Abbott’s conditions.

If a bar is now operating as restaurant they can remain open.