Bars invite residents to ring in the new year safely

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If the cold winter weather isn’t keeping you in but you are not quite sure how to ring in the new year, some local bars want you to celebrate safely with them.

It is the last night of 2020, a year filled with much despair following the hit of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, local bars urge residents to enter 2021, celebrating.

“We’ve been here for 20 years and we’re not going anywhere, we’re going to continue to battle through this and persevere,” Iron Horse Pub‘s General Manager Ronny Berry said.

Berry said hopefully they can get back to the live bands and large festivals downtown someday but everyone has to play their part in making that a reality.

“As long as people do what they need to do and just listen. No one likes to wear masks but we have to. It’s just a responsibility we have to our fellow citizens,” Berry said.

Club Candy located on North Scott Avenue will be open for one night only.

Owner Danny Martinez said he is leading by example by continuing to enforce strict rules.

“We do have some social distancing things that are going to be in place as well as temperature checks at the door. Masks are required to come into the building so we are taking all of the needed precautions that we need to,” Martinez said.

And for those who still have concerns about getting out.

“What I do [is] urge customers and anybody that is questioning any bar in town and in the state for being open, stay home and keep yourself safe,” Martinez said.

“It’s gonna be a little bit different with the weather so we’re not expecting huge crowds this year but we’re going to have fun and we’re going to rock the jukebox out all night,” Berry said.

Berry and Martinez agree, while there were many losses, there is a lot to be grateful for including making it to the finish line.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will investigate bars violating social distancing rules on Thursday night.

If a business violates the order, the TABC can issue a warning or a suspension.

If you’d like to report a potential violation, email complaints@tabc.texas.gov, calling 888-THE-TABC, or use the free “TABC:Mobile” app for Apple and Android devices.

To view TABC’s guidance for the alcoholic beverage industry, visit www.tabc.texas.gov/coronavirus.