Bars see business decline as COVID-19 concerns ramp-up

First case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local bars are working according to the CDC guidelines given to help prevent the virus from spreading.

“We just need to try to talk to each other and take care of each other and try to control ourselves and try to help each other through this,” Iron Horse Pub co-owner John Dickenson said.

Dickenson has owned the Iron Horse Pub going on 20 years now and said he’s never seen a virus like COVID-19 create so much panic.

“We have canceled all of our music events until April 4, and we’re encouraging our staff that if they feel ill to seek help on that and call our management before they return to work,” Dickenson said.

Dickenson isn’t the only one being affected.

“Downtown is going to be more affected than the rest of the city monetarily because these are a lot of mom and pop shops,” Dickenson said. “If there’s an extended stay, we can’t do business and make a lot of business.”

Just down the road at P2, co-wonerSteve Wilkinson is having to cancel multiple events as well but said he’s always prepared.

“Our day to day cleaning supplies will take care of it.” Wilkson said. “We read up on it. Everything’s fine. We always try to stay clean, but now we’ll just have to stay a whole lot cleaner.”

Until more information is learned, both Dickenson and Wilkinson are going to be moving forward in hopes that business will back to normal soon.

Gov. Abbott will be holding a press conference in regards to bars and restaurants throughout Texas.

