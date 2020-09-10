Bars struggle to remain open 75 days after second COVID-19 shutdown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It has been 75 days since Governor Greg Abbott shut down bars for a second time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some bars have been able to change their state license in order to stay open as a restaurant, those that couldn’t are still closed.

Danny Martinez of The Maplewood said they are looking at reopening in the next two weeks with a food menu but John Dickinson of Iron Horse Pub has been closed for these 75 days, and he doesn’t see an opening date in sight.

“We don’t wanna be closed anymore. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Dickinson said.

The words of Dickinson echo the sentiments of many bar owners across the state of Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott closed bars for the second time on June 26 because of the spike of coronavirus cases in the state. While some bars have had to remain closed, others reclassified themselves with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission, so they are able to sell alcohol and food.

“We have plans to reopen The Maplewood with food. I’m transitioning the license from just a beverage license to food and beverage through the TABC,” Martinez said. “We’re hoping all that should be situated within the next week.”

While Martinez is getting The Maplewood ready to reopen, Dickinson and Iron Horse Pub don’t have the luxury of serving food.

“Number one we can’t put in a kitchen, we don’t have enough room and we don’t wanna go to that expense,” Dickinson said. “And as far as a food truck, it’s kind of unrealistic because I don’t know any food truck that would wanna be here for every day that we open.”

Some reports said Abbott may have an announcement about bars in the next few weeks. Iron Horse Pub and thousands of other bars are putting their hopes on an announcement in their favor, while others like The Maplewood are taking proactive measures just in case.

“This is just us getting to that next step in what we need to do as a small business in order to maintain our businesses and to make sure our employees work,” Martinez said.

“We wanna get open. We get calls all the time, we talk with people all the time and they want us open and we wanna be open,” Dickinson said.

No matter how many wish for reopenings, bars remain at the mercy of Gov. Abbott’s orders.

Dickinson also says a coronavirus relief grant that Iron Horse received was used to pay their employees.

Martinez said The Maplewood plans to open on Sept. 19.