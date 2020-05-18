Bars to reopen under new guidelines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Bar owners have been waiting for weeks to hear what Gov. Abbott said on Monday, and even with limits on occupancy, they’re excited to know as of Friday they can join the other businesses that have reopened previously, and while some say they will open almost the minute they are allowed to, others say it may take a little longer.

It’s a big day for bar owners as Abbott announced phase two guidelines in reopening Texas, this phase includes bars that have kept their doors closed while watching other businesses reopen. As with the previous ones, these re openings come with stipulations.

“It’s been over fifty days for us, of course, we wanted a larger percentage but we’ll take what we can get and we’re just going to have to wait to see if there are any other guidelines that we don’t already know about and were just going to have to do what we can,” Owner of The Iron Horse Pub, John Dickenson said.

Not only is this good for these owners and employees Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Henry Florsheim said this is going to positively impact other parts of the local economy as well.

“We’ve got tons of small business owners in this community and not only do they rely on those businesses, but they also employ thousands of people as well and so all of those people have been sitting at home waiting to get back to work to get some sort of normalcy and to generate that revenue, that’s a big deal,” Florsheim said.

But with bars only allowed to serve 25-percent of their normal capacity, Florsheim said he doesn’t expect every bar in town to open come Friday.

“It’s going to be hard to police and it’s hard for a business that their goal is to make a lot of money and be full, its hard to do that at 25-percent so it’ll be interesting to see what happens,” Florsheim said.

Until then several local bar owners will be spending the week unloading the kegs and priming the taps to get ready for some thirsty old friends come Friday.