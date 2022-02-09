WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The funeral of a 13-year-old Barwise student who passed away in January will be held Thursday, February 10.

Ebony Redwine, an eighth grader at Barwise Elementary, passed away on January 25, 2022.

According to a Facebook post by Barwise Middle School, Ebony was a member of the Barwise football and track teams. She was also involved in Student Council, Band and Road to College.

Her funeral will be held at Colonial Church at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The post said that the school will honor Ebony by wearing her favorite color pink on Thursday. The Barwise Student Council has also ordered a bench to honor Ebony to be placed on campus.