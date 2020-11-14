Base Camp Lindsey continues fundraising efforts for homeless vets, hosts 4th annual March of Honor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Base Camp Lindsey held its 4th annual March of Honor to commemorate veterans and fundraise for the homeless.

A large number of participants marched for loved ones or fallen soldiers that they knew, and they all said donating to Base Camp Lindsey is a thing that everyone in the community should be doing.

“Every veteran in this nation should have some means of finding a shelter over their head,” Nick Cincotti, Air Force veteran, said.

Base Camp Lindsey has been raising money for three and a half years to create housing for homeless veterans, this being the fourth year of the March of Honor to commemorate veterans. Officials said they are still far away from their goal.

“Our estimate is it’s going to take $300 to $350,000 to get this building open. Right now we’re sitting at about $39,000,” Chris De La Garza, Base Camp Lindsey vice chair, said. “The thing to remember is we’re not getting federal money. We don’t get state money. We don’t even get local money because they will not fund construction. They will only fund operating costs once it’s up and running.”

De La Garza said the money collected now has been from small donations throughout the community.

Base camp will also need supplies like windows, flooring and other things to renovate their building on 6th Street.

“We want to end veteran homelessness in north Texas,” De La Garza said. “There are 3,300 homeless veterans in the state of Texas. We’re gonna be the first program of its kind in the state.”

As participants of the march help base camp get to their goal, some of them march for veterans in their own family.

Like Airman Nick Cincotti, whose grandfathers were veterans in World War II.

“From the stories that my dad would tell me, he was a great man. On my mother’s side, I grew up with that grandfather,” Cincotti said. “He really embodied and instilled principles in me that got me to where I’m at today so this run was for them.”

American Legion Post 169 Vice Commander Army Veteran Johnny Skelton marched for his platoon leader who was killed in action.

“They train us to go overseas, they train us to do a mission, but when we come home, we take off the uniform, and the mission’s over, a lot of us are left with kind of a emptiness inside,” Skelton said. “We need to continue to look out for each other now more so than we did when we were on active duty.”

A bond unlike any other, as Base Camp Lindsey officials continue to lean on the community, pushing toward their goal of ending veteran homelessness.

To donate, click here.