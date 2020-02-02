Volunteers clear building as first steps toward Base Camp Lindsey

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the people at Base Camp Lindsey, they have been waiting a long time for this day.

This morning volunteers gathered at the building on in 1900 block of 6th Street for their first workday.

There was no shortage of volunteers there to help out as they finally got started turning their dream into reality.

There were boxes and boxes being hauled out of the building that has been vacant for over a decade now.

This is just the first step in a long list of things that they need to do before the building is ready, but the help from the community was the perfect start to the project.

“It’s a large undertaking, there’s probably 200 boxes of records in there, but I had confidence that the community was going to show up, and we were going to have plenty of volunteers and we’re gonna get this job done,” board chairman Steve Halloway said.

After all the documents were out of the building, they had a shredder come to dispose of all the old files. The next step will be to clear out all the debris that has accumulated inside the building.

By the time they clear out the building of documents and debris, they can start the full demolition to get walls and rooms established. This is all still with the goal of opening the doors to homeless veterans by Fall 2020.