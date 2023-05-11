WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In honor and memory of the lives of our veterans, Base Camp Lindsey is hosting a Give a Ruck Run to end veteran homelessness.

The run is set for Saturday, May 20.

The fundraiser is a 1, 5 or 10-mile march around the City View High School area, and the money donated benefits Base Camp Lindsey directly.

While Base Camp Lindsey is not operational at this time, Board Member Steve Halloway said it doesn’t stop them from meeting with veterans one-on-one to help them get back on their feet.

“Give a Ruck is an opportunity for you to honor someone in your family or friends who have served in the military, whether they have served or not,” Halloway said. “It’s just a good opportunity to come out and pay tribute to their service. Our veterans are the last people who should be homeless. We should be getting out of the way to help them get off the streets and get back to who they were before they were homeless.”

Anyone can participate, and all you need to bring is a ruck sack with 25 pounds of food or any hygiene products or small portable items that people who are homeless can use.