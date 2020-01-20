Base Camp Lindsey hopes to get ball rolling tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Tomorrow could be a big day for folks at Base Camp Lindsey.

The city council may give them the green light to purchase a building that will soon become living spaces for homeless veterans.

The first step will be to get crews in to get left-over documents from the previous owners removed and shredded and after they complete that, the complete remodeling of the inside will start.

The facility in the 1900 block of 6th street will cost them up to $5,000.

The 14,000-square foot property is a trustee of the city and has been vacant for 12 years now.

So it will bascially be a complete overhaul for officials at Base Camp Lindsey.

Board chairman Steve Halloway has high hopes for the project.

“Our goal is to have this facility open this fall… it’s pretty aggressive, the bones of this building are very good. We’ve had a couple of contractors walk through, one of them is quite well-known her in Wichita Falls, and he agrees it wouldn’t take much to get this place back up and running despite what you see today,” Halloway said.

Halloway emphasized the economic impact this projcect can bring to Wichita Falls.

Not only do they need clean-up crews, but once finished they will need to hire a full staff to work at the new base camp.

On top of that, Halloway also said they will also help the economy when those vets get back on their feet and head back into the workforce.

Base Camp Lindsey is hoping to have their doors open for homeless vets before next winter.

They have already started the process of gathering volunteers to help with the clean up and even had a meeting yesterday to lay out a plan.

If you’d like to become a volunteer –visit Base Camp Lindsey’s Facebook page by clicking here. Or call (940) 757-0321.