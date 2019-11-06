WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Base Camp Lindsey March of Honor is an annual signature event. It is not only a fundraiser to benefit the construction of Base Camp Lindsey, but it is also their way of providing insight into the plight of our homeless veterans and to honor all veterans.

This year they will be having three courses. Of course, the initial 10-mile course but also a 5-mile and 1-mile course.

There will be competitive levels in the 10 mile and 5 miles courses. A trophy will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place in those levels.

The participants in the 10-mile and 5-mile courses will be required to carry at least a 25-pound rucksack or backpack. These will be weighed at sign-in.

The event will take place on November 9, 2019. The location will be City View Jr/Hi School, 1600 City View Dr. in Wichita Falls, TX. (A map will be provided when you register on-line.)

On-line registration will begin September 1, 2019. There will also be on-site registration for an additional $5.00.

Schedule: Sign-in starting at 9:00

Opening ceremony: 10:00

Start time: 10:15

Pricing: 10-mile – $30.00, 5-mile – $25.00, 1-mile and In Spirit Only – $20.00

This includes a t-shirt and a medal.

For more information and to register, click here.

Our suggestion for your pack is to fill it with non-perishable foods and hygiene items to be distributed at our Stand-down event for homeless veterans.

Items that are needed are:

Non-perishable food items – canned chili, beans, vegetables, and fruit.

A favorite is Spaghetti-O’s. Snack food, such as crackers, cheese and crackers, nuts, raisins, granola bars, protein bars, trail mix, peanut butter and crackers, dried fruit, and so on.

(Please do not include hard candy. Sugarless candy or gum is preferred. Remember, they may not have the ability to cook or heat up their food.)

Toiletries – deodorant (roll-on only), toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, razors, shampoo (2 in 1 suggested), combs, hairbrushes, tissues, Band-Aids, wipes, lotion, and feminine products. (Please do not include mouthwash, colognes or perfumes as they contain alcohol.)