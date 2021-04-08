Base Camp Lindsey needs volunteers for clean-up Saturday as new roof goes up

Base Camp Lindsey needs volunteers Saturday, April 10 for a clean up day.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A nonprofit looking to eliminate veteran homelessness in North Texas now has a new roof over its head.

Base Camp Lindsey needs volunteers Saturday, April 10 for a clean-up day.

The organization owns a building at 1908 6th Street in Wichita Falls which will eventually house homeless heroes.

The roof is finally going up, so Saturday will be for scraping paint and repairing soffits on the building.

For those who don’t want to work outside, they also need help peeling off wall paper borders inside.

To volunteer, just show up at 9 a.m. Saturday, work will end about 2 p.m.