WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Base Camp Lindsey is one step closer to reaching its goal after receiving a donation.

The non-profit received a $15,000 donation from Crossroads Gangs from funds raised at its annual Beast Feast.

Saturday morning, people were out working on the building as they work to help homeless veterans.

Steve Halloway, a board member for Base Camp Lindsey, said they are in the middle of asbestos abatement before construction can start. He said the $15,000 will go toward getting electricity in the building.

“This is how we are going to get our mission accomplished. Through our community partners, our business partners, and everybody putting their shoulders to the stone. It moves a lot easier with more shoulders,” Halloway said.

Halloway said the community support shows that Wichita Falls will get this project done by putting one foot in front of the other.