Base Camp Lindsey Summer Stand Down begins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Base Camp Lindsey are starting their Summer Stand Down to help the homeless community in Wichita Falls.

Base Camp Lindsey is starting its Summer Stand Down program as a chance to connect with the homeless community at large and provide some much-needed supplies and assistance.

The goal from officials is to start connecting on a meaningful level with the population of homeless veterans in the community.

Officials are hoping to show the homeless community that residents “do want to help and mean what they say” and to get them used to coming to their building for assistance.

The goal of the Summer Stand Down is to hand out needed supplies, give everyone a healthy meal, and provide them with access to some much-needed services.

United Regional Health Care will also be participating and doing health checks and connecting with the guests to the transition clinic, the “Man Cave” stylist will be on-site to give shaves and haircuts.

Officials are reaching out to more social service agencies to talk with them about housing, mental health, and benefits assistance.

Base Camp Lindsey is asking for assistance with an area for the community to drop off donations such as ready to eat foods, sunscreen, and hygiene items. The Summer Stand Down will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Base Camp Lindsey located at 1908 6th street.