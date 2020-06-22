Base Camp Lindsey’s Summer Stand Down to support homeless community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Base Camp Lindsey officials continue to work tirelessly in supporting homeless veterans in our community this time with a summer stand down.

While Base Camp Lindsey’s focus is generally to get homeless veterans off the streets this event is for the entire homeless community in Wichita Falls.

Chris De La Garza said as they continue to work toward the completion of the transition clinic, and they want the homeless community to know they are being thought of, hence Base Camp Lindsey Summer Stand Down.

“We want to reach out to the homeless community at large because if we go out and we specifically target this group of homeless people, we’re only going to talk to veterans, we lose a lot of trusts,” De La Garza said.

Summer Stand Down is a day where different community partners will come together to support the homeless such as United Regional Health Care System that’ll be doing health checks and the man cave, whose owner, Sarah Leightner said she comes from a very long line of veterans and active-duty military, will be offering free haircuts and shaves.

“Anything that I can do especially for these veterans and these people who don’t usually have the opportunity to go get a haircut,” Leightner said.

Leightner said something as simple as a haircut can change someone’s entire outlook and confidence.

“That could give them the boost to go have a job interview and that’s another thing that the man cave is gonna do it if you are somebody who is going to have a job interview we will also provide free haircuts for that as well,” Leightner said.

De La Garza said they want this to be a first step for the homeless vets and community at large and hope the community will come together to make it happen.

De La Garza said they are still hoping to have other agencies hop on board to give information on housing, mental health and more.

The event is Saturday, July 25 at the building they’re hoping to make into a transition clinic at 1908 6th Street.

It’ll take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a donation box at KFDX to collect donations.

Find details to Summer Stand Down here.