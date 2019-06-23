Bass Tournament kicks off Jim Bowie Days

BOWIE, TX (KFDX/KJTL)

Jim Bowie days kicked off bright and early Sunday morning with the bass tournament

Eighteen teams of anglers took their boats into Amon Carter Lake at 6 a.m. Rusty Edwards has been participating in Jim Bowie Days his whole life and he said all of the wind today made it a little tough on the fisherman today but the teams still had a good day of fishing despite that wind.

The lake has been closed a lot recently because of the rain

“Yeah we were kind of lucky,” Edwards said. “We were getting nervous. It was closed for like six weeks and it rained every other week just about. It went down just in time. We got our parking area back. We got the

boat ramp back, so it’s game on.”

The bass tournament is more than just a good time too. Every year the tournament donates money to an organization.

“Yes it does,” Edwards said. “In the past, we have donated to Jim Bowie Days and we have donated to our high school fishing team. This year the Bowie Bass Club is running it, so we are donating to them. Kind of help the cause.”

Activities for Jim Bowie Days will continue tomorrow and you can find a full schedule of those events here.