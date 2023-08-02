BAYLOR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a new sheriff in town – Baylor County, to be exact – sworn in Tuesday morning, August 1, by Baylor County Judge Rusty Stafford.

Darcy Lynn White will fill the unexpired term of Sam Mooney, who resigned as sheriff last week.

The Baylor County Banner also reports County Commissioners held an emergency meeting on Friday, July 28, and selected Sheriff White.

According to the Banner, Sheriff White’s education includes a Bachelor of Police Science from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in 2007. She also graduated from the New Mexico State Police Academy.

White has lived in Baylor County since April of 2022.