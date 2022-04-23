WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas was out to help you protect your identification with Secure Your I.D. Day on Saturday.

The BBB offered free document shredding at its office on Kemp Saturday, April 23.

People were able to bring up to three boxes or bags of personal documents in an effort to protect themselves from the bad guys.

While many believe stealing identities is done by strangers, officials said your chances are greater with someone you know.

“This event is put on to raise awareness for identity theft,” Director of Operations for BBB North Central Texas Cosme Ojeda said. “Many victims are prone to identity theft by someone they know, and so this shredding event – you can take all your personal, identifiable information and have it shredded for free here at the Better Business Bureau. It’s a free public service that we offer every year.”

The next shred event is set for Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

For more information about the services offered by BBB North Central Texas, check out their website here.