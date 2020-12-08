BBB of North Central Texas to host Torch Awards for Ethics Virtual Ceremony

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas is hosting a virtual ceremony for the Torch Awards for Ethics due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will be streaming live on The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Facebook page beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The annual award presented by the BBB recognize companies who display an outstanding level of ethics and integrity in all of their business dealings.

These companies generate a high level of trust among their employees, customers and their communities.

Both nonprofit and for-profit businesses are eligible for the award.

Please find the nominees for each category below:

Nonprofit Finalists

Medium Business Finalists

Small Business Finalists

Large Business Finalists

