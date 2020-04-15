1  of  3
BBB of North Central Texas warns against coronavirus, stimulus check scams

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Better Business Bureau of Central North Texas is warning folks of on-going coronavirus and stimulus check scams.

With so much uncertainty, they warn against any one asking for your personal information for any reason when related to coronavirus.

Some coronavirus scams detected are phony cures and fake masks, stimulus check scams, government impersonation, employment scams and price gouging.

BBB of North Central Texas CEO and President Monica Horton warns if someone asks for your information directly over the phone, it’s almost always scam.

“If they’re asking for information or they’re asking for money, those are the two things the crooks are trying to steal from you,” Horton said. “Back away from it, don’t click on anything, don’t respond to it. and investigate that to see if it’s a scam or an actual communication, more than likely it is going to be a scam.”

Horton reiterates that nobody will contact you directly about stimulus checks, you can only check your status at IRS.gov.

You can also check out the BBB scam tracker to see what scams are reported in your area by clicking here.

