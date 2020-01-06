BBB tips to avoid robotic calls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— More than 2 billion robot calls are made every month, but now there’s a new law designed to stop robocalls from lighting up our phones.

The new Trace Act will require phone companies to develop ways to detect robocalls, and directs the FCC to issue rules that allow phone companies to block those robocalls before they reach consumers.

While the law is currently in effect, it’s unclear how soon consumers will see a change. Until then, officials with the Better Business Bureau in Wichita Falls has some tips on how to no fall victim to those annoying scam calls.

“First of all never answer a number you don’t recognize that is our number one if you see it and don’t recognize it let it go to Voicemail and let them leave you a message if they need to get ahold of you they will leave a message,” BBB director of operations Cosme Ojeda said.

BBB officials also suggest blocking unwanted numbers after receiving a call.



Another way is to report the unwanted or illegal to the FTC after hanging up.

