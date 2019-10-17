BBB Torch Awards for Ethics finalists

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, hosted by the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 11:45 a.m.
This prestigious award honors local businesses who exhibit a commitment to honesty and ethics.
This years’ finalists are as follows:
Small Category – Companies with 1-4 employees
- Arrowhead Roofing & Siding
- Dear Heart Designs
- Wichita Falls Omega Computers/dba Night Shift Computers
Medium Category – Companies with 5-19 employees
- Cornerstone Dental
- Greg Ciuba’s Paint & Body
- ProQuality Lawn & Landscape
- Prothro Blair Financial
Large Category Companies with 20+ employees
- All American Car Wash
- Chick-fil-A Wichita Falls
- ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls
- Texoma Community Credit Union
Non-Profit Category
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- First Step of Wichita Falls, Inc
- Work Services Corporation