BBB Torch Awards for Ethics finalists

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, hosted by the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 11:45 a.m.

This prestigious award honors local businesses who exhibit a commitment to honesty and ethics.

This years’ finalists are as follows:

Small Category – Companies with 1-4 employees

Arrowhead Roofing & Siding

Dear Heart Designs

Wichita Falls Omega Computers/dba Night Shift Computers

Medium Category – Companies with 5-19 employees

Cornerstone Dental

Greg Ciuba’s Paint & Body

ProQuality Lawn & Landscape

Prothro Blair Financial

Large Category Companies with 20+ employees

All American Car Wash

Chick-fil-A Wichita Falls

ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls

Texoma Community Credit Union

Non-Profit Category