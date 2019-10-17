BBB Torch Awards for Ethics finalists

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, hosted by the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 11:45 a.m.

This prestigious award honors local businesses who exhibit a commitment to honesty and ethics.

This years’ finalists are as follows:

Small Category – Companies with 1-4 employees

  • Arrowhead Roofing & Siding
  • Dear Heart Designs
  • Wichita Falls Omega Computers/dba Night Shift Computers

Medium Category – Companies with 5-19 employees

  • Cornerstone Dental
  • Greg Ciuba’s Paint & Body
  • ProQuality Lawn & Landscape
  • Prothro Blair Financial

Large Category Companies with 20+ employees

  • All American Car Wash
  • Chick-fil-A Wichita Falls
  • ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls
  • Texoma Community Credit Union

Non-Profit Category

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters
  • First Step of Wichita Falls, Inc
  • Work Services Corporation

