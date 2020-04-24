BBB warns against deceptive free trial offers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Better Business Bureau officials are warning the community of a popular type of scam.

Deceptive free trial offers are becoming more and more frequent. The BBB warns the true cost of some of these free trials is buried in small print and behind links, if disclosed at all.

Wichita Falls president of the BBB serving North Central Texas Monica Horton said they’ve seen a spike on the BBB scam tracker.

“We want you to not be fooled by any celebrity endorsements or anything like that you might see, and if you encounter a scam, you can always report that to us at BBB.org,” Horton said.