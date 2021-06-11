BBB warns of rising sweepstake scams

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With many people being isolated the past year sweepstake scams have been on the rise in North Texas.

According to the local Better Business Bureau, dollar losses due to scams are up 35%.

The BBB wants to warn people against these kinds of scams and say some red flags to look out for are that if you don’t remember entering into a sweepstake it may be a scam and you definitely should not have to pay anything to receive your winnings.

“These crooks are good. I’ve spoke to my share of them and at any given moment anybody can be susceptible to being scammed,” BBB of North Texas Wichita Falls President Monica Horton said.

If you believe you may be receiving a scam call, you can go online to the BBB scam tracker and use their online tool to report the scam or give the BBB office a call at 940-691-1172