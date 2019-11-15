BBBS announces Dancing for the Stars contestants

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The largest fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita Falls announced its contestants Friday.

This is the sixth year of the Dancing for the Stars event that helps out America’s SBDC at Midwestern State along with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita Falls.

Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita Falls Dwayne Bivona said the community’s support is great to see.

“We could not do this without our celebrity volunteers stepping up and stepping out to the dance floor,” Bivona said. “It takes a lot of nerve and a lot of them they’re not professional dancers but they are willing to do a great job and so I applaud them for doing that.”

The fundraiser will be on Valentine’s Day next year. To see what familiar faces will be dancing at the competition, click here.