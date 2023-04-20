WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another man’s trash could be your treasure, and the money you spend will go to a great cause.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County is holding a huge benefit garage sale Saturday, April 22, in the parking lot at Midwestern Parkway and Jacksboro Highway.

Shoppers will be able to find everything from collectibles, toys and home decor to clothes, books, tools and shoes.

There will also be a concession stand with hot dogs, popcorn and snacks.

All proceeds benefit BBBS and its programs.

The garage sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the BBBS office.