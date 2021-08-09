BBBS needs instructors, celebrities for annual Dancing For The Stars event

The organization which creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth in our community is is looking for five more dance instructors and 10 more celebrities for its annual Dancing For The Stars fundraising event.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you want to show off your dancing skills on the grand stage and for a great cause, Big Brothers Big Sisters has the perfect opportunity.

The organization which creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth in our community is looking for five more dance instructors and 10 more celebrities for its annual Dancing For The Stars fundraising event.

Instructors and celebrities will meet at least eight times to rehearse their routines.

Celebrities will need to raise $2,500 each to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters and its mission. The top fundraiser wins the highly sought-after mirror ball trophy!

The organization will provide plenty of resources and tips for fundraising, plus a team website where friends and family can contribute online.

KFDX’s very own Zach Verdea will be one of the celebrities for the event this year which takes place Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for this night of fun, email BBBS at dancingforthestartswf@gmail.com or call (940) 447-7796.