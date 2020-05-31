BBQ fundraiser for Iowa Park teen severely burned

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A BBQ fundraiser for Jaydn Dickerson took place earlier Saturday at the S-5 parking lot in Iowa Park.

The Iowa Park teen suffered first, second and third degree burns back on May 17 when he attempted to throw gasoline on a fire pit at his home.

Originally expected to stay at the hospital in Dallas for at least a few more weeks, Jaydn was given the green light to come back home this week and was in attendance tonight.

His family members, brother Kason and mom Tammy, have seen the community roll out to support Jadyn firsthand.

“As soon as I woke up this morning, the house was already flooded with people trying to help out with everything,” Kason said.

“We are really and truly blessed, we didn’t realize how blessed we were until you see all the support that we’ve had,” Tammy said.

Besides today’s BBQ, they also held a car wash fundraiser early this morning, along with #TeamJBoy t-shirt’s they still have on sale.

