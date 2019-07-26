“Be the Voice for Animals” karaoke competition helps raise money for Texoma animal organizations

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many Texomans who love to sing, including KFDX evening anchor Melanie Townsend, are set to hit the stage to sing some karaoke at Whiskeyta, to raise some money.

The third annual “Be the Voice for Animals” karaoke competition is set for August 2.

Doors open at 3 p.m.
Contest starts at 6-9 p.m.
Happy Hour drinks specials 3-8 p.m.

Jordan Craft BBQ Truck available and Hello Hielo popsicles!

Pre-selected contestant will be competing for a $200 cash prize.

Walk up contestants will also be competing for a $200 CASH PRIZE.
$15 entry fee with proceeds going back to the rescue groups. No need to pre-register. Just come ready to SING!

The money raised helps two Texoma animal organizations: Texas Pit Crew and PETS Underdog Express.

Last year they raised more than $4,000.

