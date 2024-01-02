WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we get set into a new year, Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind is ringing in 50 years of helping those with blindness or visual impairment.

Of those 50 years, accountant clerk Brenda Terry has worked with the nonprofit for four decades.

“Things have definitely changed in the last 43 years.”

From Beacon Lighthouse’s humble beginnings of just a production floor and offices to a multitude of products and opportunities offered, Terry said she has seen her 9 to 5 thrive.

“I hope that we will continue to grow and be able to employ more people that are visually impaired and blind,” Terry said. “Give them an opportunity to work and feel like they are productive and be independent.”

Two important aspects Beacon Lighthouse gives the visually impaired as the community’s current unemployment rate is at 70 percent.

After the completion of a new pavilion and annual participation in White Cane Day, Terry said it’s a blessing to work for the group and said she hopes the advocation continues for another 50 years and more.

“My knowledge has improved and [so has] the camaraderie. We are a big family,” Terry said.

“Everybody helps each other out.”

Terry, who is completely blind, doesn’t miss a beat.

Her interest in computers and cutting-edge technology helped her be the accountant she is today.

“When the computers came in, I could still see well enough to use a large screen magnifier and I took the manual and I set up our inventory program,” Terry explained.

Terry hopes the community continues to support Beacon’s mission and teach others what it offers.

“Many people don’t know that we exist. They don’t know what we do,” Terry said. “And, we would encourage anybody to come down and take a tour and see exactly what we are and what we do.”

As advocacy continues for the blind and visually impaired.

The nonprofit will host a golf tournament to kick off 50 years, held indoors at Next Level Golf from January 25 to 27.

All three days have tee times of 9 a.m., 1 p.m. or 5 p.m. and are on a first-come-first-serve basis.

All are welcome to participate in the two-man scramble, and tickets cost $75 per player or $150 per team. Plus, look forward to prizes granted to first, second and third-place winners.

The course picked is Jack Nicklaus’ Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

For more information on Beacon Lighthouse or its upcoming golf tournament, visit their website or call (940) 767-0888.