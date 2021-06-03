Beacon Lighthouse pushing COVID-killing chemical for commercial use

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—With more COVID-19 restrictions easing, officials with Beacon Lighthouse have been whipping up some added protection against the virus.

Employees bottle, cap, and ship out the 3-M “Twist and Fill” chemical to commercial businesses throughout the state, and have now decided to offer it for local commercial businesses.

The 3-M chemical comes in many forms and has the ability to kill the COVID virus within 60 seconds of application.

Beacon Lighthouse receptionist, Claire Walker said not only does this chemical provide protection but also provides an opportunity for the visually impaired employees.

“There’s nothing worse than not having anything to do and coming to Beacon really makes my life 100-percent better, it makes me a productive citizen of Wichita Falls,” Walker said.

If you are interested in purchasing this product Walker said to just give them a call. She does want to remind the public that it is only for sale on a commercial business basis. Beacon lighthouse: (940) 767-0888