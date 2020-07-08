Bed capacity at United Regional not yet a concern

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the number of hospitalizations rises in Wichita County, United Regional officials said their pandemic plan was and still is solid.

At last check, there were 26 hospitalizations but United Regional President and CEO Phyllis Cowling said there are 70 beds designated to COVID-19 patients.

That’s why Cowling said the number of beds taken now doesn’t worry them just yet.

Cowling said the “normal” bed capacity is roughly 230 beds however that can be expanded to 280 beds.

“If United Regional were to become overwhelmed and I don’t see that on the horizon, we would be able to then utilize other beds in the region from some of the smaller community hospitals.”

Cowling said if that becomes excessive they will then look at maybe setting up beds in Kay Yeager.

However, Cowling said staffing is the limiting factor.

“We’ve got the staffing capacity now but if I have an additional significant [amount] of staff who have to be quarantined for example because they have a family member whose COVID positive that starts to diminish that bed availability,” Cowling said.

Cowling said they have added about 10 temporary staff members to allow for flexibility but also have postponed many surgeries that are not urgent.

In regards to ventilators, Cowling said they are in good shape.

They have roughly 50 ventilators or ventilator-like machines that can be used.

See full statement from United Regional officials below: