Beer & Bingo night at Whiskeyta Club Sept. 10 to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Whiskeyta Club and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County are teaming up for a night of beers and bingo to support igniting the potential of our youth.

Friday, Sept. 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. people can play eight rounds of bingo for just $30 and a chance to win some great prizes.

If you don’t want to play all rounds, the first sheet is $10 and each additional sheet is $5. There are four on each sheet. Plus the eighth round is free!

Proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organization dedicated to matching area youth with adults who help children realize their potential and build their futures.

KFDX’s Lauren Linville is MC for the event at Whiskeyta, the event is open for those 18 and older!

There will be snacks and happy hour goes until 8 p.m.

Whiskeyta Club is located at 3709 Gregory Street in Wichita Falls, you can find more details by clicking here.