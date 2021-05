WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Beers N Gears event was held downtown May 8, from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Classics, muscle cars and hot rods were just some of the cars on display.

The event is sponsored by Lone Star Muscle Cars and the Wichita Falls Brewing Company.

The event featured a car show, a car cruise and a burnout contest.

Event sponsors collected pet food for the P.E.T.S Clinic food pantry.

All proceeds went to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Hospice of Wichita Falls.