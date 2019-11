WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A concert trio from the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra wants to serenade you Thursday night at a local brewery.

Members of the orchestra will be at Wichita Falls Brewing Company from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the free event.

The Wichita Falls Brewing Company is located at 701 Indiana Avenue.

The event is sponsored by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.