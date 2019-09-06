Behind the scenes of Hurricane Dorian Coverage

Local News

by: Tony Mirones

Posted: / Updated:

While hurricane Dorian rocked the East Coast, reporters, and photographers embedded themselves at strategic locations to bring viewers and readers the latest information. One crew was from WSPA from the Greenville-Spartanburg area.

Reporter Stefany Bornman and photojournalist Dustin Martin stayed in Charleston, Sc. to gather information. They broadcast every night to stations around the country. From Las Vegas, Nevada. to Des Moines, Iowa. the duo braved the elements for a paycheck.

The crew tells of their experiences of fear, comradery, and friendliness while working there. This was an impromptu interview between their broadcasts during the 11 p. m. hour Thursday.

Plus you will get a behind the scenes look at what went on to transmit them into your TV, computer, and phone or tablet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

