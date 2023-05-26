WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The second and third defendants charged with the 2022 murder of Zachary Wood are heading to prison after pleading guilty on Friday morning.

On Friday, May 26, 2023, during a scheduled hearing in the Wichita County Court of Law 2, the temporary home of the 30th District Court, William Andrew Bell and Peyton Mackenzie Collier pleaded guilty to murder.

Bell, who signed a plea agreement on Friday, May 12, 2023, was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice correctional facility. Collier, who has been behind bars since May 2022, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

After Bell and Collier were found guilty and sentenced by 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight on Friday morning, several individuals gave victim impact statements, including Wood’s father, Earle Wood, and the mother of Wood’s child.

This marks three of the four defendants accused of Wood’s murder on Brown Street in May 2022 that have been convicted after they agreed to plea deals. Ronnie Lang was the first defendant who pleaded guilty, in September 2022, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Ashley Esselborn is the final defendant accused of Wood’s murder that has yet to be convicted or enter a plea. She remains behind bars.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.