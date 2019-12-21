Bell ringers, donations needed for Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The clock is ticking on The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign but with a hefty goal to be met.

The hope is to raise $150,000 by Monday; however it’s Friday and they haven’t cracked $100,000 just yet, but Texomans can sure help to make that happen.

Bobby Mills who has been a bell ringer for about 10 years said he enjoys it because it’s more than just raising money.

“It’s about your heart because there are so many people out there who don’t have a heart anymore and we’re out here trying to open our heart up and make them realize that people need help,” Mills said.

That is why on this final stretch of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, Mills, as well as Salvation Army Administrator Toby Romack, are appealing to Texomans to help them reach their monetary goal that pours right back into helping the community.

“We rely heavily on this to support our programs and services for all those who come to us for assistance,” Romack said.

The goal is to raise $150,000 but on Friday the Red Kettle Campaign merely cracked about $82,000.

The campaign started a little later this year than before so there is a need for volunteers and donations.

“Help us to raise the funds to serve the people who come to us for hope and help,” Romack said.

“Let your heart open up and come out and do something for people, if no one does anything for anybody then nothing gets done,” Mills said.

In the spirit of giving, both Romack and Mills hope the community will give with open hearts to a cause that benefits those who need it most.

Folks can find a bell ringer at Walmart, Market Street or any of the United Supermarkets to donate and if you don’t have the cash you have the option right here to donate with apple pay and if you would like to volunteer to be a bell ringer, follow this link.

Folks can donate to the Salvation Army year-round as they rely solely on donations.