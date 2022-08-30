WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kay Yeager Coliseum will be rocking to the sound of the Bellamy Brothers and Rick Trevino in September.

The Bellamy Brothers are coming to the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls on September 30, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now at the Box Office at the MPEC or you can purchase them online.

The Bellamy Brothers have been turning out unique music for 40 years. From rock to country the duo has topped the charts. From “Spiders and Snakes” to “Let Your Love Flow”, to “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body (Would You Hold it Against me).

Rick Trevino is a Mexican-American country music artist. He’s been churning out hits for the last 29 years. His hit “Running Out of Reasons to Run” spent a week at the top of the Billboard Country Chart.

Also coming to Wichita Falls are Gabriel “Fluffy” Inglesias and Steve Trevino.

For more information call (940) 716-5555.