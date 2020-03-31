Bellevue ISD closes all campuses until further notice

BELLEVUE (KFDX/KJTL)— Bellevue ISD has announced the closing of all campuses until further notice.

Superintendent Michael Qualls said school officials will continue to work to determine a return date.

“We will continue to work with local, state, and federal health officials to determine when is the safest and appropriate time to return to normal operations,” Qualls said.

Qualls said while school isn’t in session, starting today, school officials began providing instructional materials to their students.

Qualls said they have both online and print options, whichever works best for families and students.

Qualls also said students were originally set to resume schooling on April 6, but the Clay County judge extended the social distancing order until April 10.

Qualls said many counties and cities are enforcing shelter in place orders, which leads to schools closings.

The decision to close Bellevue ISD was made today.

