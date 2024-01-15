CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In response to the freezing temperatures, Bellevue ISD has opened its gym locker rooms and showers to the public as a community service.

Individuals seeking refuge from the freezing weather can access the facilities on 7th Street by entering through the gym doors located near the playground on Monday, January 15, according to the Bellevue ISD Facebook page.

For added convenience, buckets will provided within the gym area, allowing visitors to fill them up and use the water as needed, according to BISD officials.

However, officials added, the gym doors will be locked promptly at 9 p.m., so visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly.

If any further information is needed, reach out to (940) 928-2104.