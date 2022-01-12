Bellevue ISD to close for the rest of the week due to increased COVID-19 cases

BELLEVUE (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Bellevue Independent School District announced Wednesday they will close Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14 due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Bellevue ISD Superintendent Wade Wesley said the decision was made for the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Bellevue ISD is now the third Texoma area school district to close due to the rise in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

