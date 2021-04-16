Beloved former MSU Texas head basketball coach dies

MINERAL WELLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former head coach of the Midwestern State University basketball team died following a single-vehicle accident near Decatur in Wise County.

The driver, who was confirmed to be former MSU basketball coach Nelson Haggerty, 47, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Texas DPS Sargeant Dan Buesing, troopers investigated a single-vehicle fatality on U.S. Highway 380 near Decatur in Wise County at around 2:30 a.m. Friday, April 16.

Buesing said the vehicle was eastbound on US 380 when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.

Buesing said the vehicle overturned and went through a fence before coming to rest.

Haggerty spent a decade in Wichita Falls and eight seasons as head coach of the Mustangs.

Haggerty spent his first two years at MSU as an assistant under former head coach Grant McCasland.

After McCasland left MSU to be an assistant at Baylor, Haggerty assumed the head coaching role of the Mustangs.

In Haggerty’s first season as head coach, he lead the Mustangs to a record of 29-4 and a Lone Star Conference tournament championship. The Mustangs would advance to the NCAA Division II national quarterfinals.

Haggerty was named Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year and NABC Regional Coach of the Year for the 2011-12 season.

Haggerty would lead the Mustangs to another Lone Star Conference championship in 2016, a year in which he was also named Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.

Haggerty left Midwestern State University in 2019 to reunite with McCasland at the University of North Texas, who made program history in 2021 for upsetting No. 4 Purdue in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division 1 Tournament in overtime.