Beloved MSU faculty member dies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Midwestern State University community is mourning after the loss of a beloved faculty member.

Assistant Professor of Radiologic Sciences Jackie Miller passed away on Tuesday, MSU officials confirmed on Wednesday.

It is with deep sadness that I share the news of the passing of one of our own, Mr. Jackie Miller. Jackie was beloved as a faculty member in Radiologic Sciences and an MSU alumnus. He spent decades in the Wichita Falls community caring for patients as a practicing radiologic technologist. His teaching served students first for Sheppard Air Force Base then for Midwestern State University. Jackie’s sense of humor and practical approach to his discipline will be greatly missed.

Our thoughts are with his family, colleagues and students as we mourn his passing.

– Suzanne Shipley, President