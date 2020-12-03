Beloved restaurant owner, military supporter passes away

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has done much for the Wichita Falls community and the military community for decades passed away this morning, according to family members.

Ricardo M. Cantu, 89, was the founder, president and CEO of Cantu Services, Inc. and long-time owner of El Mejicano.

In addition to his success, Cantu was known around the community for his generosity and his support of the military.

In August 2014 Cantu was awarded Outstanding Civilian Organization of the Year by the Texas Air Force Association.

Cantu was a supporter of Sheppard Air Force Base and would give free meals to military personnel regularly.

In April 2017, Cantu and one of his daughters funded the trips for 10 families to see the Wichita Falls Coyotes soccer team compete in the state tournament after making it there for the first time in school history.

Funeral arrangements are still pending and will be held next week, according to family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.