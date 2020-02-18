Beloved Texoma Country talent passes away unexpectedly

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the Wichita Falls community are saying goodbye to someone who was no stranger to many, including those of you who’d wake up with Joe Tom, Johnny and Mike on Texoma Country.

Alicia Woodard, known on Texoma Country as Sister Beulah, passed away unexpectedly Monday night.

For several years, the devoted Wichita Falls Independent School District employee would appear on Texoma Country in character, and just talk about the funny parts of Sister Beulah’s life.

Before that, Woodard would also appear as Sister Beulah alongside Joe Tom White and Mike Campbell on the radio.

Woodard was a dedicated member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church and a soulful singer who would regularly entertain hundreds at the MLK Breakfast.

Visitation for family and friends is set for Friday, February 21, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m at New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Funeral services will also be at New Jerusalem Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.