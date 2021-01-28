Beloved WF figure Al Flack Jr. dies at 92

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s now a scholarship established in memory of a long-time leader in the Wichita Falls community.

Al Flack Jr. passed away on Monday, Jan. 11 at the age of 92.

It was just over 20 years ago that Flack semi-retired after 52 years in the banking business.

The 1946 Wichita Falls High School graduate started as a part-time clerk of the old Wichita National Bank while still in college.

Years later, he and a group of local businessmen formed First National Bank in 1986, where he served as its president and CEO.

For many years, Flack also served on the WFISD Board of Trustees. He also was president of the WFISD foundation board, as well as the President of United Way and was dedicated to a great many other local non-profit and charitable organizations.

To honor Al Flack Jr. and his service to the WFISD and WFISD Foundation Board, a memorial scholarship is now established in his name.

If you would like to donate to the Al Flack Memorial Scholarship click here or you can mail a check to the WFISD Foundation PO Box 97533, Wichita Falls, TX

To read the WFISD Foundation Board’s statement about Flack’s storied past and his impact on the community, click here.