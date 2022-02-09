WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District Wednesday announced the passing of a teacher from Wichita Falls High School.

Monica Hicks-Bailey passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, after a long struggle with an illness, district officials said.

In a release made by WFISD on Facebook, they offered counselors to assist students and staff as they cope with this loss.

“The staff at Wichita Falls High School is devastated by the loss of Mrs. Hick-Bailey,” said Christy Nash, WFHS principal. “To me she was more than an employee at WFHS. She was a dear friend, and I will miss her terribly. I know that I speak for the rest of the staff when I say that her presence and beautiful smile will be sorely missed.”

Hicks-Bailey began her teaching career with WFISD in August 2017.